19-Year-Old Millersville University Student Matthew Mindler Found Dead

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 19-year-old Millersville University student, and reported child actor, has died. The Pennslyvania school said Matthew Mindler was found dead Saturday morning in Manor Township near campus.
The University said Mindler had been missing since Thursday.
It's still unclear how the 19-year-old may have died.
TMZ reports Mindler starred in the movie “My Idiot Brother” in 2011.