PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. Police said it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Salem Street.
Authorities have identified the 33-year-old victim as Khalil Thomas Smith who was shot once in his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Lack Of Mask Mandate At Some Local School Districts Leaves Parents With Mixed Feelings About Kids Heading Back To School For In-Person Learning
No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.READ MORE: Parents Expected To Rally Outside Masterman School Over Unsafe Conditions In Building
Philadelphia Police are also investigating a homicide in the city’s Kensington section. A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in a shooting around 3:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of A Street. Police said an arrest has been made in connection to that shooting.MORE NEWS: Man Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Falls Township
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.