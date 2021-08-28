PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in Kensington on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia Police said the homicide happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of A Street.
Police said the victim was shot one time in her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Authorities said an arrest has been made, but no further details have been released at this time.
A weapon was discovered at the scene, according to police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.