PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcoming back a hero. Eyewitness News was in the Pennypack neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday, where the community gathered to honor Specialist Brandon Christopher Silva.
The 22-year-old Silva is coming home after serving four years in the Army, including deployments in Afghanistan.
Silva says his community in the armed forces keeps him going.
"If I didn't have my guys over there — like it's a family over there. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today. I just want to see our troops come home, that's just me personally," he said. "I have a lot of friends that are over there, friends that are currently over there, and I don't want to see another family lose somebody they care about."
Silva says his great grandfather served in World War II and he wanted to keep the legacy going.