PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, Philadelphia residents gathered to call for an end to the violence in Afghanistan standing up for human rights.

“Stop killing Afghans,” residents chanted while marching Saturday. “Stop killing Afghans.”

A soaking wet crowd gathered for a human rights Afghan march in Philadelphia Saturday.

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens gather at Human Rights Afghan March at City Hall. The group will then March to the Art Museum. This as the city prepares for the arrival of Afghan refugees. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MWqC8ivhIO — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) August 28, 2021

“Every day when I go home, my wife is crying,” Saleem Rahimi, an Afghanistan immigrant, said. “I’m just getting a little emotional, my kids, I have two kids, one is 3, one is 7. Every day they’re asking me why mommy’s crying.”

This show of solidarity is personal for Rahimi, an Afghanistan immigrant and city business owner.

His brother-in-law, a professor at an Afghan university, is still there looking for a way to the United States before the evacuation shuts down.

“You’re scared for him. Absolutely who is not scared?” Rahimi said. “Everybody right now, whoever is there, if you go their house, everybody is sad. Everybody is sad for their family.”

“In times like this when the eyes of the world are tearing up and grieving, Philadelphia stands as another beacon of possibility,” Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym said.

The march started at City Hall and ended on the steps of the Art Museum. Their resolve not wavering in the rain.

“This march, it’s very encouraging,” Arthur Bucher said. “I hope the people here who are from Afghanistan feel the worth in Philadelphia and see that we came out in the rain because we care about them.”

With the City of Brotherly Love now welcoming refugees, natives say they’re hopeful but not satisfied.

“I am but what about the rest of the people that live in Afghanistan? What about them?” a woman said. “What about the other children, what about the other woman and girls where they can not study they can not work what about them.”

If you’re looking for ways to help refugees, Philadelphia is looking for interpreters and collecting donations. To sign up as a translator for Afghan refugees, click here and select “Philadelphia MRC” during the process. Click here for other ways to help.