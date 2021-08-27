PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Wells Fargo Center is transforming into a roller rink! Starting Saturday at 3 p.m., you can skate under the arena lights.
There will be lessons, performances, and even music from a live DJ.READ MORE: Funeral Underway For 16-Year-Old Cape May Lifeguard, Norman Inferrera III, Who Died After On-Duty Accident
Tickets are for one-hour sessions.READ MORE: Local Pilot, Joel Appel, Flying South To Help Haiti Earthquake Victims
You can take your own skates or rent them at the arena.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia International Airport Prepares For Arrival Of Afghan Refugees
To purchase tickets, click here.