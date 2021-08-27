CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, Philly Unknown, Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly Unknown is an organization that provides hope, but now they need your help. The grassroots non-profit group had their van stolen in Roxborough. They use the van to distribute supplies to those who are homeless and living with addiction.

Philly Unknown's Van Filled With Supplies Stolen In Roxoborough

READ MORE: 2 People Killed After Car Crashes Into Chester Home, Sparks Fire

The van was full of the group’s “compassion” bags, which include T-shirts, snacks and toiletries.

READ MORE: Couple Hopeful For Children's Future After Escape From Kabul

If you see the van, please call the police or reach out to Philly Unknown.

 

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Excessive Heat Continues Through Friday With Thunderstorm Chances All Weekend

 