Philly Unknown's Van Filled With Supplies Stolen In Roxoborough

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly Unknown is an organization that provides hope, but now they need your help. The grassroots non-profit group had their van stolen in Roxborough. They use the van to distribute supplies to those who are homeless and living with addiction.
The van was full of the group's "compassion" bags, which include T-shirts, snacks and toiletries.
If you see the van, please call the police or reach out to Philly Unknown.
