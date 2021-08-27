PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the military operation from Kabul, Afghanistan, continues, Eyewitness News is tracking down the details of refugee flights arriving in the Philadelphia area. Multiple sources tell CBS3 that refugees will arrive in Philadelphia in commercial, not military aircraft.

On Thursday night, Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed that Philadelphia International Airport will be the second passenger airport in the nation to welcome refugee arrivals, as a part of the rescue operation. Right now, the exact details on when flights and refugees can be expected through the airport are unclear due to federal officials coordinating the operation, and security and privacy concerns related to the Afghan evacuees.

However, preparations are underway in anticipation of their arrival. As of 9 a.m. Friday morning, the baggage claim area at Terminal A East and the International Arrivals Area at the airport is closed until further notice. It’s closed because it’ll potentially be used as a security screening area for Afghan refugees when they arrive, officials say. Some, not all refugees, will also undergo additional screening at an undisclosed location in Camden, New Jersey, according to sources.

Only ticketed passengers are allowed in Terminal A East, even for pickups.

A city official also confirmed that the city is now recruiting volunteers to help translate for refugee arrivals. They’re specifically are seeking anyone who speaks either Dari or Pashto to help Afghan arrivals.

Twenty-six families have already been welcomed into the area via citizen service groups and they’re expecting more. Arrivals also continue at Joint Base McGuire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

To sign up as a translator for Afghan refugees, click here and select “Philadelphia MRC” during the process.

If you’re interested in donating to the crisis in Afghanistan, click here.

