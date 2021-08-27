WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) – A funeral service is being held Friday for the 16-year-old Cape May lifeguard who died last week after a tragic on-duty incident. Family and friends came out to St. Teresa of Avila Church in West Norriton, not far from the beloved lifeguard grew up in Phoenixville, to remember Norman Inferrera III.

The Cape May Beach Patrol stood in formation outside the church as his casket was carried through.

Inferrera was just 16 years old when he passed. Officials say he was on the job last week, helping keep swimmers close to shore when his lifeguard patrol boat flipped over in Cape May.

He was knocked unconscious when he hit his head on the boat. Lifeguards tried to save him but he was rushed to a nearby hospital and died the following night.

Friends and family tell CBS3 he was known as, “Champ.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Friday in honor of Inferrera.

“Let’s take a moment to remember that our lifeguards take on a special responsibility. Norman was literally living his dream and being part of the team that keeps everyone safe,” Murphy said.

Cape May will be also honoring Inferrera by naming a beach after him.