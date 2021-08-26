Woman Killed In 3-Alarm House Fire In Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) – A woman is dead after flames break out in a Delaware County home overnight. The fire spread quickly, reaching three alarms.

Officials say a neighbor was driving by and saw flames coming from the home on Madison Avenue.

Crews responded just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday and found a woman deceased inside the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than 30 minutes.

Officials say they believe the fire started on the first floor.

Prospect Park police say they are grateful they got the call when they did.

“The report came as smoke in the area then was upgraded to a building fire. Within the first few minutes, we had local police and local fire arriving on scene,” Prospect Park Police Patrol Officer Eric Davis said.

Two firefighters are being treated for smoke inhalation.

A dog was also killed in the fire.

No word on the cause of the fire but officials say they believe it was an accident.