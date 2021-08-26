PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for another day of sunshine and sizzling temperatures Thursday. Humidity levels will climb even further this afternoon and Friday with two very steamy days in store.

A heat advisory has been issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, Lower Bucks, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington, New Castle until 8 p.m. Friday.

Feel-like temperatures could rise as high as 103 degrees both Thursday and Friday.

A few pop-up thunderstorms could develop later Thursday afternoon.

While the threat for storms is spotty, downpours are also possible with any given storm that develops.

A cold front moves into the region on Friday.

This system will generate scattered thunderstorms and downpours over the region after 2 p.m.

Some storms could be strong to severe, but the overall threat for severe weather is low.

CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu thinks the higher threat will be locally heavy rain that could trigger flash flooding.

The cold front stalls south of the region for the start of the weekend. By Saturday, Abreu anticipates the front to lift as a warm front keeping the chance for showers in the forecast.

Temperatures won’t be as high this weekend and dew points will stay in the mid-60s.

Storm chances appear to stick around into Sunday, mainly late in the day. The pattern stays unsettled early next week.

The average last day for 90-degree weather in Philadelphia is Sept. 1.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor three areas of disturbed weather in the Tropics. The first is located in the Southwest Caribbean, and now has a 90% chance of development in the next 48hrs. The storm will be investigated later this afternoon. Models take this storm into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The second, in the central Atlantic also has a 70% chance of development. The third, in the far eastern Atlantic and has a 50% chance. The next name on the list is Ida, followed by Julian and Kate.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date weather forecast.