PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 96-year-old holocaust survivor is heading home after years of living in the City of Brotherly Love. A small send-off for Paul Gidaly was held outside his Federation Housing apartment, as he left for the Philadelphia airport.
Gidaly has always wanted to go back to Canada where he lived after the war, and Federation Housing is now granting his wish.
Eric Naftulin Executive Director, Federation Housing
Federation Housing arranged and paid for his move to Canada.
His flight took off around 11 a.m. Thursday.