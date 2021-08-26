PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News was at Masterman School in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Thursday where teachers protested the conditions of the building. The group of teachers worked outside in the courtyard as a form of protest due to the district failing to address “potentially exposed asbestos.”
The teachers were supported by City Council member and former Masterman parent, Helen Gym.
"Masterman, like many schools across the district, really have to have the conditions of the building be safe, publicly transparent, and be remedied," Gym told Eyewitness News.
Gym added that a school modernization plan should be a part of any infrastructure spending.
