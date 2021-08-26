Man Shot In Front Of His Apartment In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in front of his apartment in North Philadelphia. It happened around 2:30 am. Thursday on the 3000 block of North 22nd Street.Woman Killed In 3-Alarm House Fire In Prospect Park
Police say the 35-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There’s no word right now on a motive.
The gunman remains at large.
