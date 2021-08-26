PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is getting ready for the Made in America celebration over Labor Day Weekend. The event is back after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper 3 was over the Ben Franklin Parkway Thursday, where crews are just beginning the setup process.

Artists will perform on multiple stages along the parkway on Sept. 4 and 5.

Here is some important information to know if you want to attend or be along the parkway.

You must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours or proof of vaccination.

SEPTA customer service will extend its hours on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 due to the festival.

Most of the cultural institutions on the parkway will maintain normal hours during the festival, and in some cases, will have extended hours.

Also, lane restrictions and road closures on and near the parkway are expected in the coming days.