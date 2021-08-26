PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sean Couturier isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The Philadelphia Flyers signed their top center on Thursday to an eight-year, $62 million contract extension.
Couturier’s extension kicks in during the 2022-23 season and carries a $7.75 million average annual value. The deal will make Couturier a Flyer until at least 2030 and it also reportedly includes a no-movement clause.READ MORE: COVID In Pennsylvania: Republican Leaders Reject Gov. Tom Wolf's Call For Mask Mandate In Schools
“To be part of the Flyers organization for another eight years following next year is extremely exciting,” Couturier said. “I like the way the team is built and the mix of players that we have. I’m really looking forward to it but especially this year. We’ve made a lot of changes, but it’s all positive and very exciting.”
The 28-year-old Couturier won the Selke Trophy in 2020 as the NHL’s best defensive forward. The Flyers’ 2011 first-round pick (8th overall), Couturier will be entering his 11th season with the orange and black.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Release Aged-Progressed Sketches Of Suspect In Fairmount Park Rapist Investigation
Couturier has played in 692 games across 10 seasons with his breakout campaign coming in 2017-18, when he registered 31 goals and 76 points in 82 games. He also scored 76 points in 2018-19.
Last season, Couturier scored 18 goals and 41 points in 45 games.MORE NEWS: Sen. Toomey Calls For Biden Administration To Lift Deadline To Leave Afghanistan After 12 Service Members Killed In Explosions Outside Kabul Airport
“We are excited to announce Sean’s long-term extension with the Flyers today,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “As one of the premier two-way centers in the NHL, Sean has the rare talent to shut down opposing team’s top players while also contributing at a high offensive level. Throughout his 10-year career with the Flyers, he has proven to be the ultimate teammate. He carries an enormous presence inside our dressing room due to his preparation, determination and drive to win.”