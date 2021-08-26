PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department will give an update Thursday on their investigation into the Fairmount Park rapist, a serial sexual assault and homicide suspect who started his attacks in 2003. The department said Capt. Mark Burgmann and forensics lab manager Ryan Gallagher will give the update.
The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Police Department will update on Fairmount Park Rapist investigation
- When: Thursday, Aug. 26
- Time: 2 p.m.
The Fairmount Park Rapist is the suspect behind the following cases:
- April 30, 2003 – Rape near Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road
- July 13, 2003 – Rape and murder near 3500 Conshohocken Avenue
- October 25, 2003 – Attempted rape at West River Drive, near Falls Bridge
- August 11, 2007 – Rape near Frankford & Solly, in park
