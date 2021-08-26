PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young, aspiring rapper was gunned down in Philadelphia three years ago. Police say the case has stalled, but Najay Williams-white’s grandmother isn’t giving up hope that justice will one day be served.

We met Najay Williams-White’s grandmother on what would have been the young man’s 21st birthday.

“Today is his 21st birthday,” Theresa Williams said. “And he was my first grandson.”

Three years have passed since Najay was laid to rest. The aspiring music and rap artist was gunned down on the streets of North Philadelphia on Nov. 5, 2018.

He was 18 and had been shot numerous times in the 2800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

“I loved him, miss him so much,” Theresa said. “I just want whoever did this to be punished. I don’t want anybody else hurt, just whoever took his life to be punished.”

Police confirm the case has been dormant, without much to go on, and add the deadly shooting was not captured on any surveillance cameras. A motive is unknown.

Najay leaves behind siblings, his mother, father, and a doting grandmother affectionately called “Nana.”

“He was a lovable boy,” Theresa said. “Nobody else, just me.”

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in shedding new light on the murder of Najay Williams-White. If you have information, call detectives at 215-686-8477.