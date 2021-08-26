PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local Army reserve captain is part of the mission in the Middle East. Captain Duane Milne, a Malvern native, is helping process Afghan allies who had fled their homes trying to escape the Taliban.

CBS3’s Janelle Burrell spoke with Milne. Right now, he’s in Qatar assisting refugees who have just been flown out of Kabul in Afghanistan.

“It’s almost like something out of a movie,” Milne told Eyewitness News. “The people that we have brought in that literally are coming here with the clothes on their back. Literally the clothes on their back. They couldn’t go home, couldn’t pack, so they literally just made a dash for the airport. Some of them were fearful, understandably, for their lives. some of them were literally being chased by Taliban, so it’s really for them, a sense of thankfulness to get out, a sense of relief.”

Milne added that those who escaped are very worried about relatives they had to leave behind. He said he and fellow troops want to do “all they can” to assist Afghans who have helped U.S. forces over the last 20 years.

