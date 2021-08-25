PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zack Wheeler has pitched his way into the National League Cy Young conversation, and the Philadelphia Phillies’ ace did something done just twice before in franchise history on Wednesday night. Wheeler reached the 200 strikeout mark on the season in his 26th start.
Wheeler struck out Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Brett Phillips in the sixth inning for his sixth strikeout of the night and his 200th of the season in his 26th start of the season. The righty became the first pitcher to reach the 200 strikeout plateau this season in Major League Baseball.READ MORE: Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Three Times In Head In North Philadelphia
First to 200 strikeouts (and counting).
That's OUR Cy Young candidate.
👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/I576soSPmF
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 26, 2021READ MORE: West Philadelphia Double Shooting Leaves Lyft Driver, Passenger Hospitalized, Police Say
According to MLB Stats, Wheeler is the third Phils pitcher ever to reach 200 strikeouts in 26 games or fewer.
MORE NEWS: 'It Points To Mandates:' Vaccine Requirements A Must To Keep COVID At Bay In Philadelphia, Experts Say
Zack Wheeler is the 3rd @Phillies pitcher to reach 200 Ks in 26 games or fewer.
— MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 26, 2021
Wheeler joins Aaron Nola as the only Phillies pitchers to strike out 200 or more batters in a season since 2013. Nola did so in 2018 and 2019.