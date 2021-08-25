PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in West Philadelphia has sent two men to the hospital. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North 63rd Street around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a 40-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and a 20-year-old was shot twice in the foot.READ MORE: Uber Driver Hospitalized After Being Shot Three Times In Head In North Philadelphia
According to police, one of the victims was a Lyft driver and the other was a passenger.
Both are currently in a local hospital and are expected to be OK, police said.READ MORE: 'It Points To Mandates:' Vaccine Requirements A Must To Keep COVID At Bay In Philadelphia, Experts Say
A 44-year-old Uber driver was also injured in a shooting Wednesday night; the unrelated shooting happened in North Philadelphia.
The department continues to investigate.MORE NEWS: Former Delaware Republican Political Candidate Michael Protack Pleads Guilty To Mailing Death Threats
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.