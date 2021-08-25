13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed By 16-Year-Old Sister At Hotel In Wynnefield Heights, Philadelphia Police Say

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was stabbed in the leg by his 16-year-old sister in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Homewood Suites by Hilton.

That’s on the 4200 block of City Avenue.

Police took the victim’s sister into custody.

The boy is in stable condition.

