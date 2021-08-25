PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old Uber driver is in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Taney Street around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: West Philadelphia Double Shooting Leaves Lyft Driver, Passenger Hospitalized, Police Say
The victim, a 44-year-old man, was shot twice in the left side of the head and once in the right side of the head. Authorities confirmed they found 47 shell casings.
The victim was caught in the middle of a shootout, the department said.READ MORE: 'It Points To Mandates:' Vaccine Requirements A Must To Keep COVID At Bay In Philadelphia, Experts Say
Police took the victim to a local hospital. He is expected to be OK.
A Lyft driver, along with their passenger, was injured in an unrelated shooting in West Philadelphia.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting.MORE NEWS: Former Delaware Republican Political Candidate Michael Protack Pleads Guilty To Mailing Death Threats
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.