WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County elementary school teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a student in the third and fourth grades at Nottingham Elementary School. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday 56-year-old Luis Morales has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, and related charges.

The alleged incidents took place between 2014 and 2016.

Authorities said a 14-year-old girl reported the alleged sexual abuse in June 2021. Morales allegedly sexually abused the victim while he was her English as a Second Language teacher when she was in the third and fourth grades at Nottingham Elementary School.

According to the Chester County DA’s Office, Morales asked the victim to stay after school when she was in the third grade and then allegedly touched the victim’s chest and genitals.

The alleged abuse continued on a regular basis while she was in the third and fourth grades with Morales allegedly penetrating the victim with his fingers, according to the DA’s Office. It stopped after the victim graduated from the fourth grade in 2016.

“Chester County is seeing an unacceptable wave of students who have been sexually abused in our elementary, middle, and high schools. It is imperative that we implement safeguards in our schools and any other place children are to protect them from predators,” DA Deb Ryan said. “Adults need to engage in oversight by watching out for children. Anyone who works with children has a legal obligation as a mandated reporter, but all adults have a moral responsibility to do the right thing to protect them. We must do better.”

Morales taught ESL in the Oxford Area School District until 2016, officials said. He was suspended from the Phoenixville Area School District in June 2021.

Morales posted bail, which was set at $350,000 at 10% by Magisterial District Judge Scott Massey.

Morales’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.