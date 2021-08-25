CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man was killed in an early morning crash in Washington Township. Police say 53-year old James Miller, Jr. died when his car slammed into the back of an asphalt truck.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck was stopped at a traffic light on the corner of Hurffville Cross Keys and Fries Mill Roads.

 

Police shut down traffic in the area to investigate the crash. The road has since reopened.

