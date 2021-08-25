WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man was killed in an early morning crash in Washington Township. Police say 53-year old James Miller, Jr. died when his car slammed into the back of an asphalt truck.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?
The truck was stopped at a traffic light on the corner of Hurffville Cross Keys and Fries Mill Roads.
READ MORE: Upper Gwynedd Township Police Searching For Vandalism Responsible For 'No Vax' Graffiti At Numerous Locations Throughout Township
Police shut down traffic in the area to investigate the crash. The road has since reopened.
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
BREAKING: Fatal crash overnight involving a car vs. dump truck in #WashingtonTwp has all lanes on Hurffville Crosskeys Rd CLOSED in both directions at Fries Mill Rd/RT-655. @CBSPhilly is live on the scene. pic.twitter.com/wDvF6zilxN
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 25, 2021