PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The results of an independent investigation into the handling of some human remains from the 1985 MOVE bombing are in. The investigation found that forensic anthropologists did not violate any professional, ethical, or legal standards — but said that anthropologists demonstrated “poor judgment and insensitivity.”
A law firm conducted the investigation, looking into how partial remains ended up at the Penn Museum and later were included in a 2010 Princeton University online course.
The law firm said efforts were made to identify the remains and return them to family.