PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in Haddington that sent two men to the hospital.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of North 63rd Street around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
A 40-year-old man was shot once in the thigh, while the 20-year-old victim was shot twice in the foot, according to police.
Both are currently in a local hospital and are expected to be OK.
The department continues to investigate.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.