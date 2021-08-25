PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department will give an update Thursday on their investigation into the Fairmount Park Rapist, a serial sexual assault and homicide suspect who started their attacks in 2003. The department said Capt. Mark Burgmann and forensics lab manager Ryan Gallagher will give the update.
- April 30,2003 – Rape near Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road
- July 13, 2003 – Rape and murder near 3500 Conshohocken Avenue
- October 25, 2003 – Attempted rape at West River Drive, near Falls Bridge
- August 11, 2007 – Rape near Frankford & Solly, in park
What: Philadelphia Police Department will update on Fairmount Park Rapist investigation
When: Thursday, Aug. 26
Time: 2 p.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
