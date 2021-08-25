YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — One week after being shot in the line of duty, a Bucks County police chief is speaking only to CBS3 about the moment he saw that shotgun fire and the outpouring of support he’s received since. Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

“I have been in situations that have been tense and unpredictable, but, no, I’ve never been shot at before,” Kelly said.

Kelly has been in law enforcement for more than 35 years, the last six-and-a-half as chief of police for Yardley Borough, a call that spans generations.

“My dad was a police officer, my grandfather and now me and my son,” Kelly said.

One week ago, the chief responded to a probation call assist, something he’s done many times before. Except for this time, nearly ended it all.

“When I approached the door, I immediately saw the person inside and there was gunfire almost instantaneously,” Kelly recalled.

Officials say 24-year-old Colin Petroziello shot at Kelly and another officer when they came to the door of his Yardley Commons condo.

“By the time I recognized there was a weapon, it was being fired and I was hit almost all in a split second,” Kelly said.

Kelly was hit twice from a single shotgun shell.

“I could immediately feel pain in my head and my hands,” he said.

The chief says in the next few moments that followed, he radioed for help to secure the area, assessed his injuries and then called his wife.

“I called her from the scene just to tell her I was entering an ambulance and I would be OK,” Kelly said.

One surgery and one day after being shot, the chief was released from St. Mary Medical Center surrounded by his family, friends, and law enforcement colleagues and in the week since, the community he serves.

“The real heroes were the ambulance team that helped me. I had a medical treatment team at St. Mary’s that was second to none” Kelly said. “It’s been overwhelming.”

Kelly is grateful above all else as he looks ahead to what is still to come.

“I don’t know if I look at life differently, but I appreciate it a lot more,” he said. “I’ll be back here serving the good people of Yardley Borough as soon as I physically can.”

Eyewitness News asked the chief if maybe he would take a vacation or something after this, and he said no. He’s focused on getting back to normal here and this community certainly will be eager to have him back on the job very soon.