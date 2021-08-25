BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Face coverings will remain optional for the Central Bucks School District, going against the recommendation from the county’s health department. In a 5 to 4 vote Wednesday night, the Central Bucks District School Board decided to keep masks optional for now.

The ruling came after an intense and emotional meeting that was filled to the brim with concerned community members.

Those community members confused by the board’s decision.

“I am extremely disappointed this board has been saying they follow the guidance of the department of health and tonight they voted against it,” Kelly Dejong, who lives in Plumstead Township, said.

Bridget Ivers of New Britain Township agreed, saying, “I’m really disappointed … I chose to keep our my elementary daughter virtual. She’s a little angry, but I think it’s the right decision.”

Some parents saw it differently, like Donna Wright of Chalfont: “There is a place for masks, but I don’t think children wearing masks in school is appropriate.”

During the meeting itself, people shared their passionate opinions on masks and even vaccinations. Others begged the board to follow the experts and science.

Despite the differences, parents agreed on one thing.

“We just want to our children to be safe healthy and enjoy their school year,” parent Heidi Roux said.

The board will revisit the plan during a meeting set for Tuesday.