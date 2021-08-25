1 Killed In Crash Involving Dump Truck In Washington Township

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Washington Township News

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Washington Township. The crash involving a car and a dump truck happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cross Keys and Fries Mill Roads.

Officials have confirmed one person was killed.

Police have shut down traffic in the area to investigate the crash.

