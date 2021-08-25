1 Killed In Crash Involving Dump Truck In Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Washington Township. The crash involving a car and a dump truck happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cross Keys and Fries Mill Roads.Philadelphia School Board Unanimously Approves Vaccine Mandate For Teachers And Staff
Officials have confirmed one person was killed.
Police have shut down traffic in the area to investigate the crash.
