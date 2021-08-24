PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community leaders in West Philadelphia got together Tuesday night to push for an end to gun violence in their part of the city. CeaseFirePA, along with local businesses and leaders, met to brainstorm ideas on how to combat and prevent the violence.

It’s a problem that is leaving people concerned and frustrated.

“We are very frustrated. Every time you pick up the phone or turn in the camera, you are seeing people die,” resident Monique Dudley said.

Siddiq Moore, who owns Siddiq’s Real Fruit Water Ice, is well-loved in the area and wants to lead by example.

“To show them that you don’t have to sell drugs, they need to see someone that looks like them and in business and doing stuff, give them an alternative,” he said about giving the youth someone to idolize.

Kallel Edwards with CeaseFirePA told CBS3 part of the problem is rooted in poverty. Part of a suggested solution includes creating resources that lead to jobs.

“Poverty adapts to gun violence. A lot of these folks live under the poverty line and need the money, so they are out here doing things they shouldn’t be doing to get money to take care of their family members,” Edwards said.

Those in West Philadelphia believe the problem starts in their community, and that it has to end there as well.

“We have to take charge of the community,” Moore said. “We have to make a difference and be the change we went to see.”