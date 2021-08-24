PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is moving beyond gas and hoagies — they’re now getting into the sneaker game.
To celebrate the end of summer, the store is having a social media sweepstakes.
Winners will get branded Wawa sneakers for their Wawa Run.
There are only 10 pairs of these amazing shoes.
Run, don't walk over to our IG for our COOLEST giveaway! // 👟 : @GarrixonStudio pic.twitter.com/b3RTYHmXRi
— Wawa (@Wawa) August 24, 2021
You'll have to enter on Wawa's Instagram page to win them.
The shoes were designed by Cinch, a Philadelphia-based agency, and manufactured by Garrixon.