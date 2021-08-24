CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is moving beyond gas and hoagies — they’re now getting into the sneaker game.

To celebrate the end of summer, the store is having a social media sweepstakes.

Winners will get branded Wawa sneakers for their Wawa Run.

There are only 10 pairs of these amazing shoes.

You’ll have to enter on Wawa’s Instagram page to win them.

The shoes were designed by Cinch, a Philadelphia-based agency, and manufactured by Garrixon.