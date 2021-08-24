WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for shooting and killing a teenager at a Willingboro Township gas station over the weekend. Investigators say Tamir Phillips, of Bensalem, shot 14-year-old Jesse Everett in the head at the Phillips 66 gas station on 99 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday.WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Police To Provide Update On Assault Of Delivery Driver In Queen Village
The investigation revealed that a day before the shooting, the owner of a 2014 Honda Civic had contacted police to report that the vehicle had been stolen. Police say the owner of the Civic would frequently allow Phillips to use the car.
Prior to the shooting, Phillips was riding in a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend, 29-year-old Chelsea Holman, when they spotted the stolen car at the pumps of the gas station.
That's when police say Holman pulled into the gas station and next to the driver's side of the Civic. Phillips confronted Everett and fired one shot into the car, sticking the teen in the head and killing him.
Two other people were inside the car with Everett but were not injured.
Phillips was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He remains behind bars.
Holman was charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice. She was not detained.