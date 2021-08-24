WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A wild chase ended with a suspect and a police officer shot in Washington Township, New Jersey. Investigators say the suspect stole a SWAT vehicle and opened fire on those officers.
Both the officer and the suspect are expected to recover.READ MORE: Philadelphia School District To Vote On Vaccine Mandate For Teachers, School Staff On Tuesday
At around 7 p.m. Monday, police from Delaware County were chasing the suspect on a motorcycle. The man began shooting at police officers, but the suspect ended up crashing his motorcycle at 84th Street and Lindberg Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia. This is where police say the suspect stole a SWAT vehicle and about an hour later, after crossing state lines, he ditched the vehicle. Officers found it in Deptford, New Jersey, near the intersection of Sunrise and Pennsylvania Avenues.
The suspect then again exchanged gunfire with police officers near the Washington Way Apartments on Barnsboro Road.READ MORE: Police Officer Grazed By Bullet While Responding To Carjacking In North Philadelphia
The officer was hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was also hit by gunfire and is expected to recover.
It’s not clear what led to the original chase in Delaware County.MORE NEWS: Investigation Underway After Jeep Crashes Into Gloucester Township Swimming Pool
Further details are expected to be released later. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.