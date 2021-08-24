BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia rapper has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2019 arrest where Bucks County officials confiscated five pounds of marijuana, a stolen .40-caliber handgun and more than $33,000 cash. Officials say 29-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, who goes by the stage name PnB Rock, entered an open guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property.
Allen was sentenced to 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently. He also has to complete 100 hours of community service.
His supervision was permitted to be transferred to California.
Allen was arrested after members of the Bensalem Police Special Investigations Unit completed a search warrant on 104B Konefal Street on Jan. 20, 2019. The search warrant originated from an investigation that began in early November 2018 when Bensalem police received numerous complaints of loud parties and constant smell of marijuana coming from the residence.
Officers also reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the residence. A follow-up investigation developed probable cause that the resident was selling marijuana.
Five pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, over $33,000 cash and a stolen 40 caliber handgun were recovered during the search.
Allen was arrested.
Stephanie Sibounheuang was also arrested. She pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months of probation.