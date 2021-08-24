PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As student loan forgiveness remains a hot topic across the United States, a new study finds Pennsylvania is ranked among the top 10 states who have the most people with student loan debts. Pennsylvania came in at No. 6 on AdvisorSmith’s States With the Highest Student Loan Debt study.
The study analyzed the 50 states plus Washington D.C. using data from the U.S. Department of Education. AdvisorSmith separated student loan debt into two categories, states with the highest student loan balances and states with the most outstanding student loans.
Pennsylvania came in at No. 20 overall for the highest student loan balances.
Researchers found 14% of Pennsylvania’s population has an outstanding federal student loan and the average loan balance in the Commonwealth is $35,804.
According to the study, at the end of June, the average student loan debt held in the federal student loan portfolio was $37,861 per borrower.
Delaware ranked No. 12 for the highest student loan balances and No. 30 for most people with student loan debt. New Jersey ranked No. 21 for highest student loan balances and No. 19 for most people with student loan debt.