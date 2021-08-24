ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A beacon of entertainment for more than 40 years, Ardmore Music Hall prides itself on being a safe space for music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.
"Whether you're 2 years old or 100 years old, there's nothing more captivating than live music," Chris Perella said. "It's ageless."
Perella has some history with the venue as well, though not four decades worth. From underage college concert goer to owner and head booker, he has spent a lot of time creating his own vision since he took over in 2013.
When asked if he ever thinks about how much history has graced these walls, Perella said it's a "cool feeling" to know there are many stories inside the hall.
For more information on the Ardmore Music Hall, click the video above. Schedules for upcoming performances can be found here.