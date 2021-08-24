PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Kimmel Center will require proof of vaccination when it reopens Sept. 18. As will its other venues, The Academy of Music and the Merriam Theater.
Kimmel will also be enforcing the city's mask mandate.
The Kimmel Cultural Campus says the rules will also apply to any Kimmel events held at other theaters.
MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Police To Provide Update On Assault Of Delivery Driver In Queen Village