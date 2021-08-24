Investigation Underway After Jeep Crashes Into Gloucester Township Swimming Pool

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Gloucester Township police say a car crashed into a swimming pool. Police say the Jeep was traveling on Roosevelt Avenue in Laurel Springs on Monday afternoon when it struck a parked car, left the road, drove through two backyards, and went into the pool.Philadelphia School District To Vote On Vaccine Mandate For Teachers, School Staff On Tuesday
The driver suffered minor injuries and managed to get out of the vehicle before help arrived.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In South Jersey After Firing Shots At Police, Stealing Philadelphia SWAT Vehicle
Numerous agencies responded to the incident, including Chews Landing/Blackwood Station and Camden County Office of Emergency Management.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information should call 856-228-4500.