WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect and a police officer were both shot in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Monday night. The gunfire ended a wild chase after the suspect stole a SWAT vehicle.
Both the officer and the suspect are expected to recover.READ MORE: New Jersey Educators Unsurprised By Governor Phil Murphy's Vaccine Mandate For Teachers, Staff
On Monday at around 7 p.m. police from Delaware County were chasing the suspect on a motorcycle. The man began shooting at police officers, but the suspect ended up crashing his motorcycle at 84th and Lindberg Streets in southwest Philadelphia.
This is where police say the suspect stole a SWAT vehicle and about an hour later, he made his way all the way to Washington Township.READ MORE: Police Officer Grazed By Bullet In North Philadelphia Shooting
Police say at the location near the Washington Way apartments on Barnsboro Road is where he ditched the SWAT vehicle and tried to run away while exchanging gunfire with police officers.
The officer was hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Investigation Underway After Vehicle Crashes Into Gloucester County Swimming Pool
The suspect was also hit by gunfire and is also expected to recover.