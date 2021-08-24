WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A wild chase ended with a suspect and a police officer shot in Washington Township, New Jersey. Investigators say the suspect stole a SWAT vehicle and opened fire on those officers.
Both the officer and the suspect are expected to recover. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Arthur Henry Disanto, Jr.
At around 7 p.m. Monday, police from Delaware County were chasing Disanto, Jr. on a motorcycle. He began shooting at police officers, but ended up crashing his motorcycle at 84th Street and Lindberg Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia. This is where police say Disanto, Jr. stole a SWAT vehicle and about an hour later, after crossing state lines, he ditched the vehicle.
Officers found it in Deptford, New Jersey, near the intersection of Sunrise and Pennsylvania Avenues.
Disanto, Jr. then again exchanged gunfire with police officers near the Washington Way Apartments on Barnsboro Road.
The officer was hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Disanto, Jr. was also hit by gunfire and is expected to recover. He’s in Cooper Hospital in stable condition.
It's not clear what led to the original chase in Delaware County. However, Disanto, Jr. was wanted for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a woman in her Media apartment on July 3. He was charged with attempted homicide and related offenses in Delaware County, and a state warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Further details are expected to be released later. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.