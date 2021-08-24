PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after shooting a Philadelphia police officer Monday night. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the teen shot at two officers in full uniform.
The incident started after the officers responded to a carjacking in the 2200 block of North Reese Street. Officers drove around the block and saw a man getting out of a car directly in front of the carjacked car, a white Malibu.
When the officers went to investigate, they "were immediately fired upon," the department said. The two left their police car and chasing multiple suspects. One officer was injured by flying glass, while the other was grazed in the head by a bullet. Both have since been released from the hospital.
The department said the teen is the one who fired at the officers. He was later found in the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street.
The investigation is ongoing.