PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Tropical Storm Henri’s effects beginning to lighten in the Northeast regions, we can expect Henri-influenced rain to continue and eventually come to an end on Monday morning. Lingering showers are still possible through the afternoon on Monday, but otherwise expect a mixture of sun and clouds.

Temperatures on Monday will look to stay in the mid-80s. However, the weather patterns will alter dramatically by Tuesday with a storm-free, sunny sky, and high heat day.

This trend will continue throughout the midweek. Humidity is expected to stay excessive with temperatures nearing 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be weather alerts including a flood watch for Southeastern Pennsylvania until 8 a.m.on Monday with a high risk of dangerous rip currents, as well.