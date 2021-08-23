PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is currently in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia. One suspect is in custody.
The injured officer has a graze wound to the head and is conscious, the department said. As of 10 p.m. Monday, he is in stable condition.READ MORE: New Jersey Educators Unsurprised By Governor Phil Murphy's Vaccine Mandate For Teachers, Staff
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of North Reese Street after officers responded to a carjacking.
Detectives just arrived on-scene. @PhillyPolice confirm one suspect is in custody. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/Hk7kOXh14E pic.twitter.com/CO5JByPm8Q
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 24, 2021READ MORE: Delaware County Suspect Shot At Officers And Crashed In Philadelphia Before Taking Police SUV
Authorities have blocked off parts of the surrounding streets.MORE NEWS: Investigation Underway After Vehicle Crashes Into Gloucester County Swimming Pool
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for the latest.