By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is currently in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia. One suspect is in custody.

The injured officer has a graze wound to the head and is conscious, the department said. As of 10 p.m. Monday, he is in stable condition.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of North Reese Street after officers responded to a carjacking.

 

Authorities have blocked off parts of the surrounding streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for the latest.