PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — A landscape changed by Hurricane Henri is now forcing Princeton residents to adjust to flooding and closed roads. Taylor Rinehart told CBS3 she saw fish on the sidewalk due to rising waters.

As she took her dog for a walk, she was simply in shock.

“It was insane,” she said. “I’ve never seen flooding like this.”

Hurricane Henri dropped 5.12 inches on Princeton, with East and West Windsor Townships seeing around the same amount. It’s more than a month’s worth of rain in the matter of a day. Residents claimed it was the most flooding they have seen since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Authorities in West Windsor closed major streets like Washington and Alexander Roads due to cars stalled out in high water.