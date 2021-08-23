CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Just days before New Jersey students return to the classroom, a new vaccine mandate for teachers and school staff is what many educators expected.

Governor Phil Murphy announced the mandate Monday, joining states like California and Connecticut with similar requirements.

“We are going to do what we can to ensure a safe start as possible,” the governor said.

The new requirement means teachers and staff for preschool through 12th grade have to get the vaccine by October 18. Those who don’t will be tested weekly.

Dr. Joseph Mcloche, the Cherry Hill Superintendent of Schools, told CBS3 the mandate was not a shock.

“Honestly, we weren’t surprised; it’s something we have been talking about planning for and preparing for since the beginning of the summer,” Dr. Mcloche said.

He said the schools are now working to incorporated the new rule. Teachers are simply excited to see their students again.

“There is a lot of excitement for the first day of school,” he said. “We are thrilled for the kids to be back and for the staff to be back. Schools should have human beings in them and a lot of them.”

Any employee who doesn’t get the vaccine can be tested for COVID up to two times a week.