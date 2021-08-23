GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Gloucester Township Police say a car crashed into a swimming pool.
The incident happened Monday afternoon on Roosevelt Avenue. According to the department, a vehicle driving northbound hit a parked vehicle. The driver then went off the road way, drove through two backyards, and then crashed into an in-ground swimming pool.
Authorities said the driver got themselves out of the car with minor injuries.
Numerous agencies responded to the incident, including Chews Landing/Blackwood Station and Camden County Office of Emergency Management. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information should call 856-228-4500.