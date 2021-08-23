PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to take its toll on Philadelphia as a man is shot and killed in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. It happened at around 1 a.m. Monday inside of a home on the 5200 block of Master Street.Cape May Beach Patrol To Name Beach In Honor Of 16-Year-Old Lifeguard Norman Inferrera III
Police found the victim shot in the chest on the third floor.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for the gunman and a motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.