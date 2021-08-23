WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 25-year-old Wilmington Manor Volunteer firefighter was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 while assisting a driver over the weekend. The tragic incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in Wilmington.

Police say Cecilia Escobar-Duplan stopped to help someone inside a Jeep Cherokee that had spun out of control on I-95. That’s when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

Escobar-Duplan was rushed to Christiana Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say impairment is not a factor with any driver in this crash.

The 37-year-old driver of a Jeep was transported to Wilmington Hospital where he was treated and later released for minor injuries.

Escobar-Duplan joined the Wilmington Manor Volunteer Fire Company in June 2018 as a probationary member before obtaining senior status in June 2019. She acquired her Firefighting and basic medical training and was actively riding the ambulance as an apprentice. She was registered to start the Emergency Medical Technician Course this fall to acquire her State and National Registry certifications.

She was employed as a Security Officer at West Chester University, while also attending there to finish her Criminal Justice undergraduate degree after previously acquiring an Associates in Criminal Justice at Delaware Technical and Community College.

“Cecilia was a very enthusiastic and charismatic person that was continually improving her skills to grow in the Department and within her life and community,” Delaware Technical and Community College President Ronald T. Hopkins said. “We are saddened by this loss, and are in contact with her family to provide any support while they deal with their grief.”

Funeral arrangements are being made and details will be released once they are finalized.